Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Deadly Plane Crash

thewoodyshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker marked a major milestone on Saturday (August 14), boarding a plane for the first time in over a decade after surviving a crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on over half of his body. According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer boarded the flight...

www.thewoodyshow.com

Comments / 0

Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
Accidentshotradiomaine.com

(News) Travis Barker Flies for The First Time Since Plane Crash

Travis Barker flew for the first time since the deadly plane crash 13 years ago that killed 4 people and left him with third-degree burns. On Saturday, Travis and GF Kourtney Kardashian boarded a plane in L.A. Barker vowed never to fly again after the crash that took the life of 2 close friends along with the 2 pilots. DJ AM also survived the crash but died a year later of an overdose. He and Kourtney, along with Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble, were headed to Cabo, but Travis was an hour late. It’s unclear if he was just delayed or had second thoughts. Even before the crash, Travis was terrified of flying, and just before getting on the ill-fated jet, he called his dad and said he had a bad feeling about the flight. They all flew on Kylie’s private jet, for a vacay in Mexico.
Traffic AccidentsGossip Cop

Travis Barker Just Passed A Huge Milestone 13 Years After Traumatic Accident

Travis Barker has taken a major step, 13 years after a traumatic experience that nearly cost him his life. The 45-year-old Blink 182 rocker and boyfriend to reality star Kourtney Kardashian is fresh from celebrating flying for the first time since he escaped a burning airplane – the South Carolina crash over a decade ago scarred Travis so badly, he hadn’t stepped inside a plane since.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Things That Lead Us to Believe Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian’s full name is Kourtney Mary Kardashian. This American socialite, fashion model, and media personality has always been the talk of the town due to her relationship with Travis Barker. The two have been spotted together a lot of times and have always been open about their relationship. In 2007, Kourtney Kardashian gained popularity when she and her family started the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success and fame of this show led to the creation of different spin-offs, such as Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant and Zac Efron Graces Us With His Presence

Watch: Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash. We're all in this together. Happy Friday, friends. Welcome to this week's Cheat Sheet, your roundup of the biggest pop culture stories to help you understand what everyone on Twitter timeline is going off about or to celebrate Zac Efron's TikTok debut with your fellow millennials. Surely a moment future generations will ask about: "Where were you when you first saw it?"
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner: She puts an end to the baby rumors!

Which celebrity lady does not know it? Every two months, a new pregnancy is attributed to them. Sometimes because they wear loose clothes, sometimes because they pat their bellies and sometimes, as in the case of self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner (23), because they do without certain foods. Indications for a...

