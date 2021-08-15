Cancel
Alabama State

Here Are 7 Jaw-Dropping Destinations In Alabama That Offer Loads Of Outdoor Fun

There’s no denying that Alabama is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Offering a variety of activities such as hiking, fishing, camping, and more, the Yellowhammer State has something for everyone. Listed below are seven places in Alabama that offer loads of outdoor fun, and you’ll want to visit them all.

1. Little River Canyon National Preserve - Fort Payne

Little River Canyon National Preserve, which covers more than 15,000 acres, is located atop of beautiful Lookout Mountain in both DeKalb and Cherokee Counties. Offering everything from kayaking and swimming, to hiking and fishing, it's the perfect destination for anyone who loves the outdoors.

2. Hurricane Creek Park - Cullman

Hurricane Creek Park is a little-known park in Cullman County, Alabama. It's a great place to go hiking and enjoy lots of beautiful natural scenery. It's a true hidden gem!

3. Cheaha State Park - Delta

Established in 1933, Cheaha State Park is Alabama's oldest state park. Located atop of Cheaha Mountain, this state park offers several outdoor recreational activities that are perfect for all ages, including hiking, swimming, fishing, camping, and more.

4. Dismals Canyon - Phil Campbell

Dismals Canyon is tucked away in Franklin County, Alabama. People from near and far come to hike this beautiful canyon, which is one of the few places in the world where dismalites live.

5. Cherokee Rock Village - Leesburg

Cherokee Rock Village was established in 1974 and is made up of several sandstone boulders that are believed to be 300+ million years old. Over the years, this unique park has become one of the South's most popular rock climbing destinations. People also come here to go hiking.

6. Oak Mountain State Park - Pelham

Covering nearly 10,000 acres, Oak Mountain State Park is Alabama's largest state park. It offers a variety of recreational activities, including hiking, mountain biking, camping, and more. It's also home to Peavine Falls, which is one of Alabama's most beautiful waterfalls.

7. Gulf Coast Beaches

Many people travel to Alabama to enjoy our gorgeous Gulf Coast beaches. With such a variety of activities offered, including hiking, swimming, ziplining, and more, you'll certainly want to add our Gulf Coast beaches to your outdoor bucket list.

Where in Alabama is your favorite outdoor destination? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you’ve been to any of the outdoor destinations listed above, please share your experience(s) with us.

For more information about Cheaha State Park, be sure to take a look at the following article: Few Alabamians Know That Cheaha State Park Was The First State Park In Alabama .

The post Here Are 7 Jaw-Dropping Destinations In Alabama That Offer Loads Of Outdoor Fun appeared first on Only In Your State .

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State. We publish one Alabama article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

