Frank Reich updates Indianapolis Colts quarterback competition

By Austin Brezina about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Head coach Frank Reich updated the media on the Indianapolis Colts quarterback competition in a press conference following their preseason debut. While quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to start week one still after his return from injury, the backup role is still up for grabs. Rookie Sam Ehlinger from Texas and sophomore Jacob Eason from Washington have shared snaps with the starting roster in training camp.

Nashville, TN
