Letters: Jeff Landry's anti-vaccine agitation reminds reader of Earl K. Long

Attorney General Jeff Landry's email to his employees on how to avoid mask and COVID-19 immunization mandates reflects a new low for his office. His "Idiot's guide to Prolonging COVID in Louisiana" reminds me of an Earl Long antic. At least when the former governor, Uncle Earl, went crazy in 1959, his wife Blanche had the wherewithal to get him committed to a mental institution. I wish Landry's wife would step up to the plate as did Miz Blanche, but it may be too late.