Daffy learns that cheaters never prosper. Foghorn Leghorn learns that the pencil is mightier than the sword. Beaky learns how to be a better buzzard. Summer is winding down, and the kids are getting ready to go back to school. Hopefully, they got their books, pencils, and masks ready. But do you know who’s also excited to head back into learning? The Looney Tunes! Following their successful second season and their big-screen return in the Space Jam follow-up, the beloved and wacky characters are now taking on their biggest challenge of all: trying not to get detention.