Flood Advisory issued for Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Alamos; Rio Arriba; Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico Southeastern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico North Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to several thunderstorms extending from near Coyote to Hernandez, Chili and Lyden moving to the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Espanola, Chimayo, Santa Cruz, Sombrillo, Cuartelez, La Puebla, Velarde, Rio Chiquito, Chili, Hernandez, Medanales, Chamita, Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, Alcalde, La Villita, Lyden and Cordova.