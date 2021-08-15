Cancel
Catron County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Cibola by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Catron; Cibola The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Catron County in west central New Mexico Southwestern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving to the south and southwest. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Catron and Southwestern Cibola Counties west of Fence Lake and Salt Lake.

