Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Eli Cranor: Facebook ads and too many practices

By Eli Cranor
Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Eli: My son saw a Facebook ad for this basketball training tool that I think is ridiculous. It’s basically just a plastic hand attached to an elastic band. The hand covers the players face, simulating a defender, I guess? When he showed me the ad, I literally laughed out loud. I thought it was a joke, but my son was serious. He really thinks this will improve his game. What do you think?

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Baseball#Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
InternetPosted by
AL.com

Facebook adding ‘I prayed’ button post option

Facebook already asks for your thoughts. Now it wants your prayers. The social media giant has rolled out a new prayer request feature, a tool embraced by some religious leaders as a cutting-edge way to engage the faithful online. Others are eyeing it warily as they weigh its usefulness against the privacy and security concerns they have with Facebook.
Beauty & FashionJoplin Globe

Eli Cranor: Coach pushing for the vaccine?

Dear Eli: My son’s senior football season is right around the corner. He’s so excited, but also a little scared. He’s scared because of the new surge in COVID cases happening in our state. I must say, I’m a little worried too. I’m worried because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked for this year. He plays offensive line and has always been a backup until now. As much as I want this season to happen in a regular fashion, I’m also a little concerned about the way his coach has been talking about all of it lately. This coach has taken it upon himself to urge the boys to go get their vaccine, stating that this is the best chance the team has at having a “regular” season. I’m not saying I’m for or against the vaccine, I’m just saying I don’t think it’s this coach’s place to be talking about something like that. This is a choice each family should make. As much as I want my son to enjoy his senior season, I’m not willing to sit back and let this coach try and tell us what to do. What do you think? Should coaches be pushing the vaccine?
InternetSearchengine Journal

Facebook’s 11 Tips For Better Video Ads

Facebook shares 11 tips for creating better video ads, which are based on the latest research into what’s working right now. Findings from this research are published in a Facebook-commissioned report on social online video effectiveness. Video is now the pre-eminent medium for brands to reach their customers, Facebook says.
InternetWSLS

Start advertising on Facebook successfully with $200 off this Facebook Ads Course

Ah, Facebook. You either love it or hate but as a business owner, you have to find a way to like it because Facebook is currently the biggest social network in the world. With over 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, people are still logging in and absorbing all the information that passes through their feed, including targeted ads. If you have a product or business, there’s no question that Facebook is the platform that can help get you in front of your targeted audience and increase sales.
Relationship Advicekiss951.com

Woman On Date Gets Warning Note From Stranger

Dating can be tricky and it’s easy to miss the warning signs, even when they’re obvious to everyone around you. In the search to find “The One,” you’re bound to meet some duds, but sometimes you don’t figure that out until you’ve wasted time and energy. But one woman was lucky enough to have a kind stranger point out what she didn’t see in her date so she could cut her losses on the first date.
InternetThe Verge

Facebook is rebuilding its ads to know a lot less about you

Facebook’s massive business was built on its ability to track users across the internet. But now, thanks to looming regulation and other moves to restrict such data collection, that is changing. Hundreds of engineers are rebuilding how Facebook’s ads work to place more value on user privacy, according to Graham Mudd, a top ad executive at the company.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Facebook Ads Announces Updates to Targeting Minors, Instagram Shop Ads, & More

Facebook has announced updates to the way that they are handling privacy for minors, launched new ad placement tests, and developed a new tool for advertisers. Following on the heels of Google Ads’ recent announcement regarding changes to the way that advertisers will be able to be target minors, Facebook is announcing a similar change.
InternetInman.com

How to get leads from Facebook without paying for ads

In a tutorial video, Chris Jones, co-founder of Guerilla Realty, shares how creating two contact lists can help an agent generate leads on Facebook. Facebook is a great lead-generation tool for real estate agents. While ads are often the go-to strategy on the platform, there are other creative ways to...
InternetNeowin

Facebook explains how it will preserve your privacy while serving you ads

Earlier this year, we explained how Google plans to use Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) to prevent individual tracking while still serving you relevant ads. However, it announced that it is delaying this initiative just over a month ago, thanks in part to the massive backlash the company received. That...
Internettechweez.com

Facebook Is Rebuilding Its Ad Tools With a Focus on Privacy

Consumer privacy has become a hot topic for tech giants this year. Apple led the way at their WWDC early this year making privacy-focussed announcements around their operating system. Google followed suit announcing that it will stop selling ads based on user-specific web browser data. Facebook is now joining these...
Internetcelebrityaccess.com

How To Use Facebook, Instagram Ad Tools To Do Free Audience Research

(Hypebot) — This hack uses Facebook and Instagram ad tools to research an audience or potential audience size and makeup without ever spending a dime. Boosting an event or post on Facebook or a post or story on Instagram can be a cost-effective tool for marketing shows and more, but those same ad-building tools can also be very useful without spending any money.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Facebook Ads Invests in Privacy Research With Goal of Improving Tracking

Facebook announced that they are investing in research supporting the furthering of Privacy Enhancing Technology, through academics, global organizations and developers. It’s no surprise that Facebook is taking a heavy interest in Privacy-Enhancing Technologies after the changes stemming from iOS14 have created massive losses in data for advertisers. The goal in investing in these technologies is to identify better methods of tracking which will maintain privacy while feeding anonymized and aggregated data back to Facebook, bettering advertiser outcomes.
Internetmediapost.com

Facebook Digital Ads One Year After A Public Breakup

One year following the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign that called out Facebook for not doing enough on its platform to stop hate speech, advertisers including Unilever, Disney, and Verizon pulled some or all of their ad investments on Facebook to show their support for the movement. Pathmatics today released...
Internetblackchronicle.com

Learn How To Create, Optimize, And Manage Facebook Ads For Only $19.99

It’s one thing to run a Facebook page and post your products and services there. It’s another thing to craft content with the purpose of generating more sales and acquiring more leads. With Facebook having almost 3 million active users, it’s almost impossible to cut through the noise if you’re a startup or a small brand. That is, unless you choose to deploy Facebook ads.
U.S. Politicsmediapost.com

Lawmakers Question Facebook Over Shutdown Of NYU Political Ad Research

Three Senate Democrats are demanding answers from Facebook over its recent decision to effectively shut down New York University's Ad Observatory project, which studied political ads on the platform. “The opaque and unregulated online advertising platforms that social media companies maintain have allowed a hotbed of disinformation and consumer scams...
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Josh & Anna Duggar’s Disturbing Marriage Details LEAKED

Longtime fans of the Duggar family may remember Josh and Anna’s courtship, marriage, and early years. When the family’s shows started airing on TV, many of the important moments in Josh and Anna’s relationship were documented. In addition to being shown on TV, fans read about them on their blogs....
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Johnny Gets Frustrated with an Annoying Passenger on the Plane

During the summer vacation, Little Johnny asked his parents if he could visit his grandparents in Chicago. His parents were reluctant at first, but eventually, they agreed. Soon afterward, Little Johnny began packing his stuff. He was excited to see his grandparents after so long and had made epic plans for the summer holidays. His grandmother and grandfather were also delighted to have him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy