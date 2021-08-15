Eli Cranor: Facebook ads and too many practices

Dear Eli: My son’s senior football season is right around the corner. He’s so excited, but also a little scared. He’s scared because of the new surge in COVID cases happening in our state. I must say, I’m a little worried too. I’m worried because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked for this year. He plays offensive line and has always been a backup until now. As much as I want this season to happen in a regular fashion, I’m also a little concerned about the way his coach has been talking about all of it lately. This coach has taken it upon himself to urge the boys to go get their vaccine, stating that this is the best chance the team has at having a “regular” season. I’m not saying I’m for or against the vaccine, I’m just saying I don’t think it’s this coach’s place to be talking about something like that. This is a choice each family should make. As much as I want my son to enjoy his senior season, I’m not willing to sit back and let this coach try and tell us what to do. What do you think? Should coaches be pushing the vaccine?