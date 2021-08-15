Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

MSSU soccer falls to MSU

By From Staff Reports
Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Southern women’s soccer team surrendered a 2-0 loss to NCAA Division I Missouri State in an exhibition on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field in Joplin. Missouri State picked up both of its goals in the first half, with Jacqueline Baetz recording the first in the 10th minute and Anna Durnin recording the next off an assist by Grace O’Keefe in the 18th minute. The Bears outshot Southern 15-7 but were held scoreless in the final 72-plus minutes of play.

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
City
Drury, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Mssu#Mssu#Msu#Ncaa Division#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy