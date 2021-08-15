MSSU soccer falls to MSU

The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team surrendered a 2-0 loss to NCAA Division I Missouri State in an exhibition on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field in Joplin. Missouri State picked up both of its goals in the first half, with Jacqueline Baetz recording the first in the 10th minute and Anna Durnin recording the next off an assist by Grace O’Keefe in the 18th minute. The Bears outshot Southern 15-7 but were held scoreless in the final 72-plus minutes of play.