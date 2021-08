Minor (8-11) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out seven and taking the loss against St. Louis. The summer struggles continue for Minor as he's now 2-7 with a 6.84 ERA over his last nine outings. Most of the damage against him Friday came in the fourth inning when Nolan Arenado and Tyler O'Neill each launched solo homers. He's now allowed multiple home runs in three straight starts. Minor's season ERA actually dropped slightly from 5.39 to 5.35 alongside a 135:40 K:BB through 136.1 frames. The veteran southpaw is lined up to face Houston at home next week.