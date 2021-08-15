Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday vouchers on offer for young to boost vaccine uptake. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...
Public Healthchattanoogabystander.com

Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens

As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Post

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60 percent of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.
IndustryScienceBlog.com

Statistical Fraud in the FDA Vaccine Approval Process

The Pfizer vaccine is on a fast track for FDA approval, hearings possible today according to the NYTimes. I suspect the political pressures are enormous. Still, how can approval be possible when the safety record of this vaccine is far worse than any vaccine in the past, including many that were pulled from the market?
Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: Mandatory workplace vaccine policy safe way to avoid lawsuits

I predicted back in July that Ontario’s Seneca College would be the forerunner, not the outlier, in the march toward mandatory workplace vaccinations. Now, with the federal government stepping into that breach, requiring not only federal public servants to be vaccinated, but all employees who are federally regulated, and the City of Toronto following suit, my words appear prescient.
washingtonnewsday.com

At a normal checkup with her kid, Mum’s world was turned upside down.

Mum’s world turned upside down at routine appointment with son. Her 16-year-old needs intense treatment and a lengthy hospital stay. A model and reality TV celebrity has said that she will shave her head to show her support for her son, who is undergoing chemotherapy. Debbie Connolly, 39, from Southport,...
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PoliticsFinancial Times

Financial Times

What will central bankers say at this year’s Jackson Hole summit?. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.
Market Analysiscrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

This week, Tencent was reported to provide a new palm payment service, which would be the first of such functions in China and would be linked to the user’s WeChat account. However, Tencent has denied this news lately. According to Tencent, the palm payment technology is still in the stage...
EconomyThrive Global

Grant Connelly of NeuPath Health: “When you become a CEO, you need to find your outlet”

When you become a CEO, you need to find your outlet. I’ve been lucky to have a good CFO who has been an amazing sounding board, and I’m also a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization, which gives me access to a network of other CEOs who are facing similar challenges and are there to listen and share. For me, it’s these relationships and networks that have been valuable in navigating a C-Suite level role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy