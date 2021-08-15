Cancel
Protests

Hong Kong democracy group behind massive protests disbands

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG -- A pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 is dissolving, the group said Sunday. The Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front, made up of a slew of member organizations, said it could no longer operate. The decision comes as the group faces a police investigation for possible violation of a national security law, according to local media.

