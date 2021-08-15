The Governing Style Of Ashraf Ghani, The Departing Afghan President

We're going to begin today by looking at the ongoing effort to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan. Today, the Pentagon acknowledged the dangerous conditions around the airport in Kabul, calling it a fluid and dynamic situation. Still, the U.S. military says it's already evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since last week. Now, the main focus in Afghanistan has been on the U.S., but America is not the only nation rushing to get people out of that country. After the U.S., Germany had the largest military presence there, and it, too, is conducting its own evacuation.