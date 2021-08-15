Alltown bus service finds drivers to cover all but one route for DPS
August 15, 2021 – Decatur Public Schools announced Sunday that Alltown bus service will run for the first day of school tomorrow, with the exception of one route. Students will be returning to the classroom Monday, August 16. DPS announced that the school administration were notified by Alltown on Friday that a substantial number of bus drivers are currently out with COVID. School officials began calling families affected by the route cancellations by phone.nowdecatur.com
