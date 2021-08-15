Redefining traditional gender roles and the importance of a growth mindset [PODCAST]

Evan Ross Katz has transformed his love of what he dubs “gay shit and internet culture” from an avocation—he’s the host of a celebrity interview podcast called Shut Up Evan—to a corporate position at Netflix, highlighting LGBTQ+ issues in its content. Since early 2020, he’s been the writer for Netflix’s @Most, a set of digital handles that promote the streaming giant’s catalog of LGBTQ+ programming. There, Katz entertains fans across YouTube, Instagram (where he personally has more than 133,000 followers), and Twitter (where @Most has more than 71,000 followers) with jokes, memes, and videos. He also provides a space for real conversation and reflection. A May 2020 post for the Mindy Kaling show Never Have I Ever, for example, shared a scene where a gay character comes out to her mother. “It’s the example of a complex and nuanced storyline, [one] that the 15-year-old me did not have,” he says. The post garnered several thousand likes and retweets. Katz, who also has a forthcoming book on the history and impact of Buffy the Vampire Slayer slated to be published in March 2022, is now expanding from the second screen to the primary one, consulting with Netflix on its soon-to-launch LGBTQ+ dropdown menu.