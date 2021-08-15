Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Redefining traditional gender roles and the importance of a growth mindset [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Maybe it’s a testament to a hardy relationship that there was no resulting argument. Without thinking, I blurted out, ‘You are so sexist!’ I could immediately tell by my husband’s face, his upper eyelids and eyebrows lifted a bit, his mouth freeze-framed in a small ‘o’ — my exclamation surprised and insulted him. Maybe it was a completely unfair assessment; after all, he was standing at the sink, his hands covered in soap, washing the dinner dishes.

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Roles#Growth Mindset#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
SocietyPosted by
Deseret News

A feminist battle cry for some good ol’ fashioned gender roles

When my husband comes home every night, I’m already upstairs with our 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. They’ve been fed a healthy meal cooked by moi (most of the time, I’ve bought the groceries, too). They’ve been bathed (guess who again?). And now they’re in their pajamas and I’m doing the silly thing I do when I brush and floss their teeth. One at a time, I pull each onto my lap, turn them to the side and then lay them flat — using my legs as a “dentist chair” — and then I ask, “What sort of teeth am I brushing tonight?” The answers range anywhere from “alligator!” to “unicorn!” and then I get to work on those alligator or unicorn teeth, singing a silly little ditty I made up about the “dentist chair.”
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

A neurosurgeon’s lessons on love, loss, and compassion [PODCAST]

“Dehumanizing patients can lead to indifference in physicians. It is a privilege to be trusted to take care of every patient we encounter, yet we can lose sight of this and begin to see our patients as a burden, or as units of work, rather than as individuals. When individual patients cease to matter, we cease to care. This is the precipice of burnout and invites mistakes and poor behavior, such as cutting corners or pushing the envelope by exposing patients to excessive risks.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Let’s look at what’s right about nursing homes [PODCAST]

“Extensive media coverage of the emotional and death tolls that COVID-19 inflicted on nursing homes has intensified concern for preserving the humanity of an often-overlooked population. There is an opportunity to re-examine the policies and practices that shape the nursing home experience and to add quality metrics that capture the aspects of life and community that matter most to residents and their families.”
Japanmysolluna.com

The Importance of Grounding Your Energy [Episode #601]

Today’s solocast topic is: The Importance of Grounding Your Energy. This is something I didn’t really understand or focus on for a really long time. I didn’t really even understand what grounding really was. And grounding, essentially, is about being here now, being in your full power, being in your full strength and living your values, living your intentions. It’s the opposite of being spacey, flighty, and confused, or running around.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Put yourself in the shoes of a nursing home resident [PODCAST]

“Visit a nursing home and talk with some of the residents. They are not only moms and dads, but also retired teachers, first responders, former athletes, government employees, and soldiers—the basis of our country’s past lives within these walls. Older adults should be honored with the dignity they deserve. As...
HealthKevinMD.com

Physicians’ sense of powerlessness and being a cog in a wheel [PODCAST]

“Toward the end of my clinical career, I didn’t feel like I had control over much at all. The patient safety issues loomed large. We used ridiculous workarounds for broken processes. The constant vigilance to provide excellent care in a suboptimal environment was exhausting. I didn’t see anything I could change. Based on my work with physicians as a coach, I think that the sense of powerlessness and being a “cog in a wheel” is now at an all-time high.
HealthKevinMD.com

Unconscious biases against vitamins and supplements [PODCAST]

“Like many scary health scenarios where patients seek some modicum of influence, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to patient demand for ‘immune-boosting’ dietary supplements. Toilet paper wasn’t the only essential item being limited by stores; bottles of zinc and vitamin C flew off the shelves as consumers stocked up. The role of vitamin D in COVID-19 has been conflated and deflated depending on the study-du-jour. And of the eight ‘drugs’ in President Trump’s top-of-the line treatment, three of them were natural products. The medical professional has, for the most part, dismissed vitamins as nothing more than ‘expensive pee.’ But as an integrative medicine physician examining the data, I urge my colleagues to take a more thoughtful approach to supplement recommendations and consider whether unconscious biases are influencing how you counsel patients.”
Phoenix, AZazpbs.org

Growth vs. fixed mindset: 6 strategies to help students succeed

Having a growth mindset means believing that most abilities and talents can be developed through hard work and determination. For instance, someone with a growth mindset will be willing to push through something hard or difficult in order to improve their skills. On the other hand, a fixed mindset is believing that you are born with talents and abilities.
EconomySavannah Tribune

Upgrade Your Mindset: How To Have A Success “Growth Spurt”

Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world. When the conditions are just right certain species can grow as much as 3ft in one day. Talk about a growth spurt! Not bad for a plant used in everything from building materials to clothing, etc. It’s safe to say that bamboo’s growth rate and utility contribute to its success.
HealthKevinMD.com

Why it is essential to prioritize universal coverage [PODCAST]

“Looking to other countries that provide universal coverage to see what works and what would fit well for the U.S. is an option. Countries like France, Australia, and England provide universal coverage and rank their health care systems very highly, and are culturally and socioeconomically similar to the U.S. Whatever...
Lifestyledailybruin.com

Researchers find link between meat consumption, conformity to gender roles

UCLA researchers found in a recent study that men who exhibited greater conformity to traditional gender roles tend to consume more meat and are less willing to adopt a vegetarian diet, whereas women did not demonstrate the same pattern. Unlike previous studies that merely considered gender differences in diet, the...
TV & VideosFast Company

Meet the writer behind Netflix’s LGBTQ+ social storytelling

Evan Ross Katz has transformed his love of what he dubs “gay shit and internet culture” from an avocation—he’s the host of a celebrity interview podcast called Shut Up Evan—to a corporate position at Netflix, highlighting LGBTQ+ issues in its content. Since early 2020, he’s been the writer for Netflix’s @Most, a set of digital handles that promote the streaming giant’s catalog of LGBTQ+ programming. There, Katz entertains fans across YouTube, Instagram (where he personally has more than 133,000 followers), and Twitter (where @Most has more than 71,000 followers) with jokes, memes, and videos. He also provides a space for real conversation and reflection. A May 2020 post for the Mindy Kaling show Never Have I Ever, for example, shared a scene where a gay character comes out to her mother. “It’s the example of a complex and nuanced storyline, [one] that the 15-year-old me did not have,” he says. The post garnered several thousand likes and retweets. Katz, who also has a forthcoming book on the history and impact of Buffy the Vampire Slayer slated to be published in March 2022, is now expanding from the second screen to the primary one, consulting with Netflix on its soon-to-launch LGBTQ+ dropdown menu.
HealthKevinMD.com

Robert Pearl, MD on doctors and the 5 stages of grief [PODCAST]

“Physicians have had a rough century, so far. In addition to battling COVID-19, doctors have spent the past two decades fighting the health care industry’s fiercest players and losing, badly. Power in the industry now belongs to health insurance companies, major drugmakers, and hospital tycoons. Physicians feel beaten up, burned...
KidsKevinMD.com

How one word may have harmed my patient [PODCAST]

“With this single word, mom had now completely altered her willingness to see the deep suffering of her child. This single word watered all of this child’s five years of depression, crippling anxiety, history full of ACEs, and very significant struggle down to a simple, selfish, flippant choice. Furthermore, mom...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Real Men Feel: The Impact of a Sociopath [Podcast]

Mike Shereck returns to the show to share a story of forbidden love and sociopathic dysfunction. Listen to Real Men Feel, #246, “The Impact of a Sociopath” here:. As an executive coach, speaker, and author, Mike holds potent wisdom for men seeking to understand women and find harmony with the feminine. We examine his long-lasting relationship with a sociopath, share wisdom around love, and bust the victimhood narrative.
PharmaceuticalsKevinMD.com

Does Aduhelm mark the return of science-based medicine? [PODCAST]

“While we still lack a complete cause and effect model of Alzheimer’s disease, there is no doubt that the etiology is multifaceted and nonlinear. This accounts for the fact that it takes an incredibly long time for Alzheimer’s disease to develop. I mention this because one of the major problems with FDA approval has always been that it insists on utilizing the same framework and methodology of approving drugs designed to treat long-term diseases as it would with short-term diseases.”
SciencePosted by
Variety

‘Fathom’ Director on Having Important Conversations About Women in STEM and Showing How Whale Communication Is ‘Stranger Than Science Fiction’

Documentary filmmaker Drew Xanthopoulos started reading about whale cognition, culture and communication around four years ago, and was blown away by what he found. “It was stranger than any science fiction I’d ever read or watched on the screen,” Xanthopoulos says. “It occurred to me that if I’m having this much of an emotional effect from reading about the science, surely the people who are out there on boats for months and months doing the work, it must be profound for them.” So he started attending whale research conferences, where he met Michelle Fournet (pictured above right) and Ellen Garland, the subjects...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Obsessive Love Disorder

A desire to protect and care for someone you love is natural, but what happens when your feelings become an obsession?. Loving someone generally means you want the best for them. You want them to be happy and successful, and to live a joyful existence. With obsessive love disorder, the...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Little Empathy Goes a Long Way for Those with Addiction

Empathy refers to an individual’s ability to perceive and understand the internal experiences of someone else. Empathy can be thwarted by evaluative opinions, moral judgements, stereotypes, personal biases, and stigma. We can develop empathy for those with addiction by self-reflecting, listening to understand, and spending time with those with addiction.

Comments / 1

Community Policy