Ronald J. Para, 86, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ronald J. Para, age 86, of Washington Street, Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 9:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Interment will follow in the Foxwood Memorial Park. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Para passed away on Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.