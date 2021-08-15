Cancel
Flycast iOS: How to fix Flycast keep crashing error | Flycast – DreamCast Emulator for iPhone & iPad

By Jonathan Jilaxzone
jilaxzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaged to install Flycast iOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch but get disappointed because despite whichever games you have tried running, the Flycast emulator always ended up crashing? Well, that’s not the Dreamcast games issue nor Flycast issue, but rather latest Apple iOS and iPadOS issue. But don’t worry, that’s the reason I’m writing this (quite) long detailed guide, so that you can get rid of the crashing issue and end up able to boot Flycast to run DreamCast games on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch.

jilaxzone.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

