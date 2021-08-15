Cancel
Tennessee State

Trash Pandas drop finale in Tennessee 12-3

By John Few
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKODAK, Tennessee – The Rocket City Trash Pandas ended their road trip with a 12-3 loss to the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. Despite the loss, the Trash Pandas earned a split of the six-game series with the Smokies and ended their 12-game road trip with a winning record at 7-5. In the first, a two-out rally gave the Smokies a lead that would last the rest of the afternoon. Rocket City starter Janson Junk was able to record the first two outs with runners on first and second. A walk to Chase Strumpf loaded the bases before an error by Trash Pandas shortstop Carlos Herrera and a two-run single from Tyler Payne put Tennessee ahead 3-0.

