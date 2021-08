(Undated) – All four of the county school boards meet tonight and all four will be looking at their respective “Back to School” plans. They will each also review their tentative Fiscal Year 2022 budgets and set hearing dates. The Robinson Unit 2 Board will also approve bids for roof repair at Lincoln Grade School. The Oblong Unit 4 Board will review and approve an FFA Trip request. The Palestine Unit 3 Board is set to look at a Unit Building Bid Proposal. The Hutsonville Unit 1 Board is set to approve a BOE attorney and the updated amendment with OPAA Food Management. The Robinson Unit 2 Board meets this afternoon at 5:30 in the RHS Cafeteria. The Oblong Unit 4 Board will meet in the 2003 Gym at the Grade School at 6 pm. The Palestine Unit 3 Board will meet at 6 pm at the Palestine Grade School. The Hutsonville Unit 1 Board will meet this evening at 7 pm at the school.