Sunday evening news update from News4 Nashville

Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Madison. The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Gallatin Pike near the intersection of West Due West Avenue. Police are looking for a silver Chevy Monte Carlo that struck and killed the pedestrian. In Williamson County, deputies are looking for an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home today. She was last seen riding a pink and green dirt bike on Beechcroft Road headed toward Maury County. Also, Spring Hill Police are looking for 12-year-old Bredon Lahrman, who left his Church Hill Drive home around 3 p.m. today.