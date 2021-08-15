Duke connections for Hoffman and Delgado may be hard to overcome.
Hoffman plays for Team91 who has been sending all their high profile recruits to Dook in the past few years due to connections on the coaching staff. It’s pretty ridiculous actually how much they seem to be nudged in that direction but whatever. Delgado’s older brother goes to Duke. Stinks because both these kids match the big need Hoos have for productive offensive middies in coming years. We shall see.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0