(St. Paul, MN) — The chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota is stepping down. Last night, Jennifer Carnahan announced she has resigned following a vote by the state GOP Executive Board. That 8-7 vote, decided by Carnahan herself, gives the former chair a three-month severance package worth about 36-thousand dollars. In a statement, Carnahan said it was the best thing to do given the circumstances. She has faced calls to resign ever since a donor and close friend of hers was federally charged for child sex trafficking. Now, delegates are expected to choose a new chair within 45 days.