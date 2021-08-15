Staff Picks: Andy Stott - Never The Right Time

Electronic producer Andy Stott established his audience with the breakthrough "We Stay Together" of 2011 on the UK's Modern Love imprint. In rapid succession, the following year saw an appearance in Seattle's Decibel Festival alongside label-mates Demdike Stare. Their visit to North America showcasing Stott, Sean Canty and Miles Whittaker's brobdingnagian body of work, what The Quietus called "An Unholy Matrimony: In Interview with Demdike Stare". On both occasions their collaborative performances delivering some of the most assured, abstract, darkly rich post-techno currently being made on the planet. Absorbing influences equally from mid-century modernism, musique concrete and late 1970s and 80s industrial, alongside two decades of British underground techno, bass and garage music. These contrasting poles are explored more explicitly, with their dance music signifiers more boldly displayed in their collaborative Millie & Andrea project via distended takes on UK bass music and jungle. Andy Stott detailed this process in his interviews for FACT Mag, "Tearing Up the Rulebook: Making Mistakes is the Most Exciting Thing You Can Do" and "Andy Stott: Lost and Found" for Resident Advisor.