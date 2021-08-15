Cancel
Canadian Adventure Travel Market Re-Opening With Border

By Eugene Buchanan
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is the first country Canada has opened its borders to, with other international visitors not expected to be permitted entry until September at the earliest. The move marks a pivotal point in tourism recovery for the country, with the U.S. being its primary visitor market. According to analytics reported by GlobalData before the pandemic, Canada received 15.1 million U.S. tourists in 2019, accounting for 68 percent of its total international arrivals. The same study showed that 2020 arrivals from the U.S. declined by 86 percent.

WorldFlorida Star

Water Buffalo-Drawn Carts Are Visitors’ Only Hope On Japan’s Ishigaki Island

TOKYO — Ishigaki island, off the coast of mainland Japan, is a popular destination among tourists visiting that part of the Pacific Ocean. One of the highlights of the Iriomote-Ishigaki islands is the water buffalo-drawn carts, the primary method of transportation across shallow straits. All thanks to the preservation of this traditional transportation practice, the island has become a famous destination […]
LifestylePost-Bulletin

Crossing the Canadian border smooth at Pembina, ND, on first day of resumed travel

The Fargo couple stopped in Morris, a Manitoba community about 25 miles north of the Pembina port of entry, for lunch on Monday on their way to Winnipeg. Flying from that city to Calgary, they said, is much cheaper than flying from Fargo. The couple crossed the Canada border on Monday, the first day that fully vaccinated Americans were allowed across in nearly 18 months.
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

Fully vaccinated American tourists can resume travel across Canadian border

Fully vaccinated American tourists can resume travel across Canadian border. Fully vaccinated American tourists can resume travel across Canadian border. Counties look to keep hospitalizations low, as cases surge. Judiciary Committee gives update on Cuomo impeachment inquiry. 2 story structure fire in Cohoes. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It “Corny”...
Worldfoxsanantonio.com

Canadian border now open to fully vaccinated US citizens

BLAINE, Wash. - Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can once again travel to Canada starting Sunday night at 9 p.m. PST for non-essential visits. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the country with a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian. If you are planning to travel to Canada,...
Worldwhdh.com

Canada to re-open border to vaccinated visitors Monday

Canada will re-open its borders Monday — to all vaccinated visitors. Tourists will need to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result before entering. Anyone caught with fake information could face hefty fines. (Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
LifestylePosted by
Family Proof

What to Know as Canada Re-Opens Border to American Tourists

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to all Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. But the Biden administration is beginning to make plans for a phased reopening. The main requirement would be that nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Travelmynbc5.com

Know before you go: New rules for travel across Canadian border in effect

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — For the first time in more than a year, some Americans can start traveling across the northern border for leisure. Fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents can enter the country effective Monday, but the process for getting there offers several extra steps compared to pre-pandemic travel. The one-sided reopening process will only apply to land borders and a limited number of airports for the time being.
Economyq13fox.com

Border businesses need Canadian customers

Even though Americans can enter Canada if they're vaccinated, the same cannot be said for our neighbors to the north. Businesses in Blaine are still struggling from not having Canadian customers.
Travelgearjunkie.com

How to Pack for Domestic Adventure Travel: Your Checklist

Whether you’re road-tripping from coast to coast, experimenting with van life, or flying to a new U.S. region for an adventure, here’s a basic checklist before you go. Once you’ve hit the pavement or you’re airborne, you can finally celebrate. The adventure officially begins! But the steps leading up to departure can feel like a marathon with bookings to confirm, routes to study, and nailing your packing list.
Travelleisuregrouptravel.com

Get Adventurous with August Leisure Group Travel

Whatever gets your blood pumping, LGT has you covered this August. Adventurers and lovers of the great outdoors will want to dive headlong into the August issue of Leisure Group Travel. In this issue, we explore a multitude of outdoor excursions across the country including the great state of Arizona, home to picturesque views, historic towns and legendary parks.

