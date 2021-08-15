Canadian Adventure Travel Market Re-Opening With Border
The U.S. is the first country Canada has opened its borders to, with other international visitors not expected to be permitted entry until September at the earliest. The move marks a pivotal point in tourism recovery for the country, with the U.S. being its primary visitor market. According to analytics reported by GlobalData before the pandemic, Canada received 15.1 million U.S. tourists in 2019, accounting for 68 percent of its total international arrivals. The same study showed that 2020 arrivals from the U.S. declined by 86 percent.sgbonline.com
