Therm-A-Rest Advances Sustainability; Expands Fast And Light Sleeping Bags For S22

 6 days ago

Since Therm-a-Rest introduced its self-inflating sleeping pad more than 50 years ago, the company has remained focused on technical innovation and design in the camp comfort space. For Spring 2022, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, it expanded on its fast and light collection of sleeping bags with a temperature offering in its Parsec Collection [Parsec 0 and 32]. The expanded line features 100 percent recycled GRS-certified nylon shell and liner, roomier fit and anti-snag zipper.

Zero-waste grocery shopping has become top of mind for ecologically minded consumers in the contemporary age. As this trend gains moment—and is here to stay—individuals will look for new ways to embrace a plastic-free and waste-conscious lifestyle. While fresh fruit bags have been quite popular during the boom of zero-waste grocery shopping, we haven't seen other creative solutions that are convenient and get the job done—until right now.
Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and network solutions, announced the expansion of its collections of designer switches and outlets to include smart lighting solutions featuring Netatmo smart home technology. With a selection of smart switches, dimmers, and outlets, the solutions will be available from both of Legrand’s design-inspired collections – adorne® and radiant® – and will leverage Netatmo technology to deliver the benefits of smart lighting control with unprecedented reliability and flexibility. Homeowners can then manage their lights and power, set scenes, create automated schedules, and much more, from anywhere, through Legrand’s intuitive Home + Control app.
KUIU has expanded its Base Camp collection with the Fairbanks Jacket. Developed as an everyday mid-weight jacket for cooler temperatures, the Jacket offers breathability for all-day comfort. Its versatility makes it a great piece for around town or on the job. “KUIU customers always want to wear the KUIU brand,...
One common piece of sustainable style advice is simply to wear the items you love over and over. Handbags lend themselves to this kind of use quite naturally. It’s a wardrobe element that can be repeated for days, weeks, or months consecutively, becoming an extension of your arm and the reliable place to store all you need to navigate the day. The best handbags are practical, versatile, and showcase beautiful design — a combination that ensures you’ll be able to wear them not just with multiple outfits, but through multiple decades of trends. And better yet, these sustainable bag brands set an example for responsibility and consciousness that extends well beyond just being a frequently utilized accessory.
The North Face has reached an agreement with textile material company Spinnova to develop high-performance textiles with a sustainable component. North Face will also have access to the first commercial volumes of Spinnova fiber, which are produced without using harmful chemicals, with minimal water and with minimal CO2 emissions. The textiles also do not contain microplastics and are 100 percent circular, according to Spinnova.
Laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) has proven to be a successful and efficient treatment method for various brain diseases. Thanks to advances in imaging, lasers and light delivery technology, it is now possible to use laser light to ablate lesions in the brain without the need for a craniotomy. This emerging neurosurgical procedure, known as laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) or laser-thermo ablation, can kill tumor cells or disrupt lesions responsible for epileptic seizures. Because the treatment is performed through a tiny opening in the skull about 4 mm in diameter (1/8 inch), recovery time for patients is greatly reduced.
James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
If you're thirsty, holding an ice-cold bottle of seltzer water in your hands stirs up anticipation that you can't wait to quench. However, hydration isn't the only major effect of drinking this beloved beverage. In an upcoming issue of Food Research International, nutrition and dietetics researchers in Canada asked more...
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- TOP the organic project (TOP), a women-owned, organic period product startup, has extended their seed round to raise $2 million as they expand their presence in nationwide retailers and product offering. The funding will enable TOP to capitalize on strategic expansion and partnerships, bolster marketing initiatives and grow their team as they seek to provide women and girls with better and healthier products for themselves and the planet. The round was led by Massachusetts-based Mass Mutual through the MM Catalyst Fund, The Impact Seat, Maine Angels and Dirigo Angel Fund.
11 Aug 2021 --- Azelis, a service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, has published its 2020 sustainability report, demonstrating progress against its ambition to innovate and advance in sustainability. The report showcases Azelis’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments and reinforces its ambitions to become a leading sustainable solutions and services provider.
Metaverse builders, government agencies, academia and advertisers assemble to rebuild trust in the Internet. The Oasis Consortium, an organization of thought leaders across social media, gaming, and dating created to accelerate the development of an ethical Internet, formally launched. Oasis aims to redefine trust in the Internet through a Digital Sustainability Model that focuses on three key pillars: safety, privacy, and inclusion. Oasis works with companies to prioritize trust as they build on and operate in the next version of the Internet by placing digital sustainability at the core of business strategy. Leaders from Agora, dentsu, Fandom, Kuaishou Technologies, The Meet Group, Pandora, Riot Games, Roblox, Wildlife Studios, and others have joined the movement to popularize and drive adoption of shared standards for online safety and ethical branding.
Sydney Grace Light Mystery Bags ($30.00 each) are available in three color families: Green, Taupe, and Purple, which you’ll find swatched below. In each bag, five eyeshadows and one highlighter are the same across all Light bags, but there are two to three items that may vary between bags (so if two people order a Light Green bag, they may not be exactly the same products). Here are swatches!
Mult Scler. 2021 Aug 11:13524585211032348. doi: 10.1177/13524585211032348. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Alemtuzumab efficacy and safety was demonstrated in CARE-MS I and extension studies (CAMMS03409; TOPAZ). OBJECTIVE: Evaluate serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) in CARE-MS I patients and highly active disease (HAD) subgroup, over 7 and 2 years for alemtuzumab...
Data is precious to us, it’s everything in some cases including personal files, tax information and of course, photos. So it makes sense that you’ll want to have multiple copies of your precious data in play. 3:2:1 is considered best practice which equates to three copies, two different mediums (consider that to be different devices) and one offsite.
All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Snuggling into a warm sleeping bag at the end of a long trail or a...
Saucony announced it has launched its latest Triumph 19 with PwrRun+ cushioning. A new lightweight upper with enhanced breathability, combined with the brand’s proprietary FormFit technology, offer support with a sock-like fit. Design details and suede elements merge workout wear with casual wear. An ounce lighter than the previous model, the Triumph 19 promises faster running performance with less energy expenditure.

