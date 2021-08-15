Therm-A-Rest Advances Sustainability; Expands Fast And Light Sleeping Bags For S22

One common piece of sustainable style advice is simply to wear the items you love over and over. Handbags lend themselves to this kind of use quite naturally. It’s a wardrobe element that can be repeated for days, weeks, or months consecutively, becoming an extension of your arm and the reliable place to store all you need to navigate the day. The best handbags are practical, versatile, and showcase beautiful design — a combination that ensures you’ll be able to wear them not just with multiple outfits, but through multiple decades of trends. And better yet, these sustainable bag brands set an example for responsibility and consciousness that extends well beyond just being a frequently utilized accessory.