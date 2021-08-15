Therm-A-Rest Advances Sustainability; Expands Fast And Light Sleeping Bags For S22
Since Therm-a-Rest introduced its self-inflating sleeping pad more than 50 years ago, the company has remained focused on technical innovation and design in the camp comfort space. For Spring 2022, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, it expanded on its fast and light collection of sleeping bags with a temperature offering in its Parsec Collection [Parsec 0 and 32]. The expanded line features 100 percent recycled GRS-certified nylon shell and liner, roomier fit and anti-snag zipper.sgbonline.com
