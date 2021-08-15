Podcast 456: Back 4 Blood, Tales of Arise, The Siege of Paris

Ubisoft announced today that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next major expansion, The Siege of Paris, will be available tomorrow. Set in Francia, this new adventure sets Eivor on a perilous path of harrowing quests through the Frankish countryside for one of the most infamous battles in Viking history. Players gain new weapons, abilities, equipment and abilities to take on new types of enemies. The Siege of Paris also marks the return of Infiltration missions, taken directly from old, fan-favorite Black Box missions. Here, players have the freedom to choose the best way to eliminate their designated target. The Siege of Paris will be available to all Season Pass owners or as a separate purchase by all owners of the main game.
Comments / 0