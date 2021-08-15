The Week Ahead: August 16

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.