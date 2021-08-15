Cancel
Retail

The Week Ahead: August 16

By Neal Freyman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pretty quiet week on the business calendar. Checks out for late August. Earnings: Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s highlight a big earnings week for the retail sector. Investors will be paying attention to their comments on how the Delta variant is impacting consumers. Economic data: After posting...

Elon Musk
#Electric Cars#Home Depot#Target#Macy#Tesla Ai
Electric Vehicles
Retail
Economy
Markets
Walmart
Tesla
Retailgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: August 16 - August 20

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
Marketsmorningbrew.com

Key Performance Indicators: August 17

Stat: What’s more embarrassing—a drunk text or a drunk trade? Nearly one-third of investors, and 59% of Gen Z investors, have traded while inebriated, according to a survey from consumer finance site MagnifyMoney. Quote: “Are you passionate about Digital Currencies and driven by opportunities to scale new products and businesses?”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Smart Move: Don't hoard cash

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Citing high inflation rates, the New York Times recently called it a “terrible time for savers.” That might be true, but it’s always a great time to be a long-term investor. The smart move is to invest cash you don’t need in the short-term.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Can Kids Revive Retail?

They may roll their eyes, have cooties, and never admit they started it, but kids are really good at making you buy them things—and that may be key to jumpstarting a stagnant retail industry. With the return to in-person education, total back-to-school spending in the US will hit a record...
Colonie, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Geoffrey and Toys “R” Us are Coming Back to The Capital Region

Since Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors in 2017 there have been small signs of life from the toy store that many of us grew up with. I was a Toys "R" Us kid and cherished Geoffrey Bucks that I saved until I had enough to buy something. When I had small kids I loved to watch them excitedly run up and down the isles looking at all the amazing toys. It was a great place to be a kid...and then it was gone.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Premarket Movers Monday - Pfizer, Trillium, Uber and General Motors

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Pfizer, Uber, Lyft, General Motors and Trillium Therapeutics. Stock futures were rising Monday as Wall Street extended Friday's gains despite mounting virus concerns and as investors looked to the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week for hints on future Federal Reserve policy.
Financial Reportstelegraphherald.com

Sales, profit soar again at Target; a $100 billion year is in sight

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. is still growing faster than it did before the pandemic, and executives on Wednesday signaled that they expect no letup in the months ahead. Sales grew 8.9% in May, June and July, which is the second quarter of Target’s fiscal year, on top of record growth of more than 24% during the same time last year.
Stocksinvesting.com

Is Tesla Stock Ready For Lift Off?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finished Friday trading back below its 20 day moving average again, for the fifth time this week. TSLA gapped down on high volume Monday leaving a "break-away gap" in it's wake that has left an unfilled gap that has yet to be closed. TSLA's first challenge is to reclaim the 20 day moving average currently near 696.56.
RetailDaily Item

Home Depot sales growth slows from pandemic peak

ATLANTA — Sales growth at Home Depot slowed this spring from the torrid pace of the pandemic’s early days. But consumers’ willingness to pay for big-ticket items helped offset some of the slowdown. The metro Atlanta-based retailer said Tuesday that net income for the three-month period ending Aug. 1 rose...
Stockspulse2.com

Tesla Shares: $1,000 Target Reiterated From Wedbush

The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a $1,000 price target from Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a $1,000 price target from Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst Dan Ives assigned Tesla an unchanged “Outperform” rating. Ives had offered an updated...
RetailThe Day

Walmart, Home Depot fall short of expectations

Walmart's pandemic-driven gains in e-commerce slowed last quarter and profit margin fell, raising questions about the retailer's ability to maintain momentum even after it topped Wall Street's sales expectations. The company's U.S. online sales rose 6% in the second quarter, the company said, down from earlier in the pandemic, when soaring e-commerce demand routinely resulted in high double-digit gains. Online orders contributed only 0.2% to Walmart's U.S. comparable sales gain in the quarter, compared with 6% a year earlier.
RetailPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Get Ready For Toys ‘R’ Us To Return Once More

Toys ‘R’ Us is coming back, again! The company WHP Global purchased the toy brand from Tru Kids, Inc. in 2018. They had planned to open new stores in the United States, but only opened two stores. They later closed due to the pandemic. Now, the brand is partnering with Macy’s.
Menomonee Falls, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Kohl’s Bouncing Back With Sephora Partnership

Sales at Wisconsin-based department store chain Kohl’s Corp. are on par with where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to new second quarter data from the company released Wednesday. The second quarter earning presentation from the Menomonee Falls-based company indicates net sales of $4.22 billion dollars between May...
RetailIndiana Gazette

Brighter outlook from Macy's, Kohl's after sales bounce back

NEW YORK — A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America’s largest department stores hit hard by the pandemic last year. Macy’s and Kohl’s raised their projections for 2021 Thursday after easily beating expectations in the just-ended second quarter. Americans are going back to stores again to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list last year when the pandemic struck.

