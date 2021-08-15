Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Beats Expectations, Taking The Top Spot With $28.4 Million At North American Box Office
On a weekend that saw the arrival of three new major releases, moviegoers said “Hello, Ryan Reynolds” and “Adios, Suicide Squad” as Free Guy, the irreverent action comedy from 20th Century Studios and Disney, dominated a crowded field, landing at No. 1 at the domestic box office with a stronger-than-expected $28.4 million haul. As for last week’s champs—that ragtag band of DC Comics antiheroes? They fell off a cliff.www.boxofficemojo.com
