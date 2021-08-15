Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Beats Expectations, Taking The Top Spot With $28.4 Million At North American Box Office

For those who haven't yet seen Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and want to let the movie hang onto all of its secrets, then it might be best to back away now, but for everyone else, the actor has been praising his famous friends who appeared in the movie as the key to its success. While there were very few who could predict exactly which way the gamble of putting out the movie in cinemas only would go, it seems that the movie has exceeded expectations in many ways, and the number of well-known faces turning up for cameos is definitely something Reynolds was keen to point out as a big part of that success.