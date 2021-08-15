Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to be drawn on Harry Kane's future after the striker's no-show at Tottenham Stadium for win over Man City... as Gary Neville 'takes absence to mean he has gone'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo remained tight-lipped on Harry Kane's future after watching his side beat Manchester City in their opening league game. Kane has made it clear he wants to leave Spurs for City this summer, with Pep Guardiola's side desperate to sign the striker before the end of the transfer window.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Tottenham#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane in Contention to Face Manchester City, Confirms Tottenham Boss Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has claimed Harry Kane is in contention to start Tottenham's first game of the 2021-22 season against Manchester City this weekend. Kane did not turn up for Spurs' pre-season training last week after an extended vacation which now sees him in isolation longer than expected, thereby delaying his involvement in Nuno's plans for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's side throughout the summer, leaving his future up in the air.
Premier League90min.com

Nuno Espirito Santo confirms Harry Kane has returned to training

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Harry Kane has begun pre-season training with Tottenham. Last week Kane failed to return to training as expected following a short holiday, with reports soon emerging that he did so in order to force through a move to Manchester City. He has since denied that was the case, though.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Sort out Harry Kane's future, get Dele Alli firing again, overhaul a leaky defence AND make a call on Hugo Lloris' No 1 spot... with just a week left before the new season starts, Nuno Espirito Santo has LOTS of problems to solve at Tottenham

Whoever took the Tottenham job this summer was going to have a tough task on their hands this season - and Nuno Espirito Santo will be under no illusions that he is going to be up against it. Up against it with the fans - who had given him the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo set to hold talks with Harry Kane on Monday as he looks to convince the Tottenham talisman to stay at the club despite interest from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City

Nuno Espirito Santo plans to hold talks with Harry Kane on Monday after the want-away striker finally returned to the club on Saturday. After an extended post-Euros break to the Bahamas and Florida, preventing him reporting as expected last Monday, Kane is now in isolation further delaying his involvement in Nuno's plans.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gary Neville insists Harry Kane 'must have felt badly wronged' by Tottenham not to report for training while Roy Keane rubbishes 'gentleman's agreement' and says 'if Man City really want him, let them do the deal'

Harry Kane 'must have felt badly wronged' by Tottenham to go AWOL, claims Gary Neville but Roy Keane insists the striker 'can't have his cake and eat it'. Neville, alongside Keane and Jamie Carragher, weighed in on Kane's situation on The Overlap Live Fan Debate, and the transfer saga is still rumbling on amid interest from Manchester City.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Harry Kane hoping for clarity on future after Tottenham's opener against Manchester City

Harry Kane is hopeful that his future will become clearer next week after Tottenham Hotspur’s opening Premier League fixture, at home to Manchester City, has been played. Tottenham continue to insist that Kane is not for sale but City remain strongly interested in the striker, who is desperate to join them, and sources have indicated there has even been fresh dialogue between the clubs.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: No Kane, no problem! Son Heung-min steps up in Spurs talisman's absence with second-half goal as Nuno Espirito Santo gets his reign off to the perfect start by beating Pep Guardiola's champions

Maybe this was the performance that might persuade Daniel Levy £150m is more valuable to his club than one, admittedly fabulous, player. Certainly it is the performance that should persuade Sheikh Mansour to give Tottenham what they want for their greatest asset. Manchester City cannot get away with another year...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane 'plans to return to action for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League trip to Portugal' after being left out of the win over Man City

Harry Kane is planning to make his return to action for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League fixture away to Pacos de Ferreira. Kane wasn't involved on Sunday as Tottenham started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City, who have been pursuing the England captain all summer.
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

Spurs travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday as the 2021/22 Premier League season continues. Tottenham’s opening weekend victory over Manchester City lifted the mood at the club after weeks of speculation surrounding the future of Harry Kane. Nuno Espirito Santo heavily rotated his squad for their shock Europa...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane FINALLY returns to training with his Tottenham team-mates amid fears Man City could abandon their pursuit of him with striker in Nuno Espirito Santo's Europa Conference League squad after his Bahamas holiday forced him into isolation

Harry Kane has trained with his Tottenham team-mates for the first time this season on Tuesday after completing his period of isolation following a holiday in the Bahamas. The England captain, who Manchester City are chasing in a £120million deal, has been staying at The Lodge, a hotel at Tottenham's training ground, while he completed his isolation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy