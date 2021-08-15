Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to be drawn on Harry Kane's future after the striker's no-show at Tottenham Stadium for win over Man City... as Gary Neville 'takes absence to mean he has gone'
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo remained tight-lipped on Harry Kane's future after watching his side beat Manchester City in their opening league game. Kane has made it clear he wants to leave Spurs for City this summer, with Pep Guardiola's side desperate to sign the striker before the end of the transfer window.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0