Match of the Day 2 analysis: How an 'amazing' Spurs stopped Manchester City

After seeing Liverpool take the title the season before, perennial favorites Manchester City had plenty to prove in 2020/2021, and the results were rather stunning. By the time the season had reached its halfway point around the Festive Period, the Citizens were already pacing the league table and looking a good bet at a title shot. And yet, it was at this stage that Manchester City turned it up to "eleven", going through a remarkable run of nearly three months where they simply won every game - league play, domestic cup, Champions League...it did not matter. With twenty-one straight wins across all competitions, they set an England club record. Several more records were set simultaneously involving their away results, which included a 23-game unbeaten run. By the time the streak ended in March, the title was well-decided.