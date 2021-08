As York’s Ebor meeting approaches so too does the Nunthorpe Stakes, a Group One five-furlong sprint down the Knavesmire that attracts the swiftest horses in training. In 2007 John Best’s Kingsgate Native proved himself to be the quickest of them all, a first success in a career that would see him rise to the top of the sprint division, change hands for over £1million and then end his career patiently teaching the young students of the sport at the British Racing School.