It takes a lot to be crowd Best In Show at this prestigious event!. The Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance is the crown jewel of Monterey Car Week, and with this being a comeback year for car events, we made sure to be on the ground the celebrate. This year’s events were a much needed palate cleanser from being surrounded by constant bad news. As the winners are announced, it signifies the end of Monterey Car Week, and time to move on to the next show.