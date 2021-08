Three years ago, ITLH ranked the top 10 three-point shooters in Syracuse basketball history. Buddy Boeheim has now changed that ranking. One of my first articles on Syracuse basketball for this Web site came back in May of 2018. I tried to put my knowledge to the test of what I’d seen over the years and what had been passed down to me. I’m 23-years-old, so while there’s been a lot of great Syracuse basketball players in my generation, I’ve had to rely on stories from the past about many others.