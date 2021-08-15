Kispert, who I’ve been dogging, showed up at last

In Their Words: “This song is inspired by some classic small-town lovers quarreling in the local bars and the misunderstandings we are all a part of in the human experience. The way gossip can make one feel passionate and fierce — thus being inspired to sing a fiery bluegrass tune about it. It’s like… everyone in town thinks you’re all torn up about someone but really you’ve moved on. It’s a beautiful sentiment and this song is for anyone who needs to share with the world their truth, especially if they’ve been portrayed in the wrong light. In the end, classically enough, the new lover is… you guessed it… the bottle!” — Aaron Lipp.
