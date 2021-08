GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held another night of regular racing for the fans. This week the Northern Renegade Sprint Cars came ready to race instead of the WISSOTA Late Models. There were very good shows from all the classes and a chilly evening from mother nature. Both Chad and Chaston Finkbone stole wins in the Wissota Pure Stock and Wissota Hornet classes. Jimmy Latvala won in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified for the night, Kevin Budick took home a win in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Johnny Broking and Nick DaRonco also took home Feature Wins for the night.