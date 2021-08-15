Exo-Space to Fly Vision-1 Image Processor on Orbital Transports Get Spaceborne Mission
LOS ANGELES (Exo-Space PR) — Exo-Space announced an agreement with Orbital Transports to demonstrate their Vision-1 image analysis data processing unit on a Get Spaceborne™ rideshare mission in low Earth orbit (LEO). The Vision-1 image processor executes novel machine vision algorithms to detect and classify objects and structures within the field of view of on-board imaging systems. Rather than sending large sets of raw data down to ground stations, the Vision-1 processes images directly from an onboard camera and sends down only the relevant information, reducing downlink costs and improving response times to observable events.parabolicarc.com
