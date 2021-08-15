Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Exo-Space to Fly Vision-1 Image Processor on Orbital Transports Get Spaceborne Mission

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Exo-Space PR) — Exo-Space announced an agreement with Orbital Transports to demonstrate their Vision-1 image analysis data processing unit on a Get Spaceborne™ rideshare mission in low Earth orbit (LEO). The Vision-1 image processor executes novel machine vision algorithms to detect and classify objects and structures within the field of view of on-board imaging systems. Rather than sending large sets of raw data down to ground stations, the Vision-1 processes images directly from an onboard camera and sends down only the relevant information, reducing downlink costs and improving response times to observable events.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hurst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Environment#Space Technology#Fly#Exo Space Pr#Leo#Data Processing Unit#Cubesat#Ai#The Smallsat Catalog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA Sets Coverage, Invites Public to Virtually Join Next Cargo Launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, at 3:37 a.m. EDT to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff will be from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 17 August, 2021 - Muscle Studies

The Expedition 65 crew spent Tuesday on a variety of biology experiments exploring how living in microgravity affects the human muscle system. The residents aboard the International Space Station are also intensifying their preparations for three spacewalks over the coming weeks. Astronauts Megan McArthur of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

OneWeb constellation nears 300 satellites after Arianespace launch

TAMPA, Fla. — Arianespace launched its ninth mission for broadband startup OneWeb Aug. 21, expanding its low Earth orbit constellation to 288 satellites. A total of 34 satellites for OneWeb launched on a Soyuz rocket at 6:13 p.m. Eastern from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. They separated from the launcher during nine...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Blue Origin New Shepard’s 17th Flight to Space Set for August 25

KENT, Wash. (Blue Origin PR) — New Shepard’s next mission will fly a NASA lunar landing technology demonstration a second time on the exterior of the booster, 18 commercial payloads inside the crew capsule, 11 of which are NASA-supported, and an art installation on the exterior of the capsule. Liftoff is currently targeted for Wednesday, August 25, at 8:35 am CDT/13:35 UTC from Launch Site One in West Texas. Live launch coverage begins at T-30 minutes on BlueOrigin.com.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

China’s Zhurong Mars Rover Continues Past 3 Month Nominal Mission

BEIJING (China National Space Administration PR) — China’s Mars rover Zhurong has outlived its three-month life expectancy with all of its predetermined tasks completed, according to the China National Space Administration. The administration announced on Tuesday that the 1.85-meter-tall robot, which is now hundreds of millions of kilometers from Earth,...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Swift Tactical Systems Expands the Capabilities of its Swift021 VTOL UAS Product for Long-Range and High-Altitude Performance

Swift Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, is a leading provider of turn-key, American-made, unmanned systems and services.Swift Tactical Systems recently completed over two dozen flights at Leach Field, 1V8, Alamosa County, CO, to collect data on the high-altitude density performance of the Swift021 VTOL UAS to validate real-world capabilities.
parabolicarc.com

NASA Selects Leidos for Lifecycle Mission Support at Ames Research Center

RESTON, Va., August 19, 2021 (Leidos PR) – Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded the Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services 2 (FILMSS 2) contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide program, science, engineering, operations and project management support at the agency’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California. The single award cost-plus fixed-fee and indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract holds an approximate value of $270 million. It includes a two-year base period and three one-year options.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Space.com

Space beer, anyone? Hops flying on SpaceX's private astronaut mission Inspiration4 will be auctioned for charity

Billionaire Jared Isaacman is looking for a brewery to make beer with space-flown hops — for a good cause. The tech entrepreneur and experienced pilot has chartered a SpaceX flight to send himself and three other passengers, all private citizens, into orbit for a three-day mission in a Crew Dragon spacecraft. Called Inspiration4, the mission is scheduled to lift off Sept. 15 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding to orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Aerospace & DefenseWired

NASA’s Lucy Mission Gets Ready to Fly by the Trojan Asteroids

On July 30, Emily Gramlich boarded a C-17 military transport plane at Buckley Space Force Base. Gramlich, a test engineer at Lockheed Martin, had never been on this sort of aircraft before. C-17s—which look a bit like overfed sky sharks—have a lot more legroom than a commercial plane. But the open-plan square footage was necessary, because the cargo took up a lot of space. Encased in a giant shipping container was a spacecraft, being shuttled from its birthplace in Colorado to Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft’s name is Lucy, and it will soon be on a much longer trip: a 12-year journey to eight different asteroids.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Orkney Islands Opens Sustainable Flight Test Center

Just as important as Ampaire’s hybrid-electric flights between the Scottish mainland and Orkney is the creation of a test center in the Orcadian capital of Kirkwall. Ampaire’s trial was the first to be completed as part of the SATE (Sustainable Aviation Test Environment) project, a collaboration of... Orkney Islands Opens...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Operational Tests In Orkney Validate Ampaire’s Hybrid Approach

While many across the aviation industry are looking for step-change solutions to meet global emissions-reduction targets, California startup Ampaire is taking what it believes to be a more pragmatic approach. There are things that can be done today to bridge the gap to zero-emission flight—one of... Operational Tests In Orkney...
Long Beach, CAparabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Launch Four PocketQube Satellites for Alba Orbital

Launching on Electron in Q4 2021, the mission will deploy a range of pocket-sized satellites designed to demonstrate innovative radio and night-time Earth observation technologies. LONG BEACH, Calif., August 18, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab, a leading launch provider and space systems company, today announced it has signed...
Aerospace & Defensekomando.com

This space junk threatens future missions

Over several decades, humans have sent thousands of satellites into space to orbit Earth. This has led to a tremendous amount of debris circling our planet. This space junk is causing some serious problems and makes it more difficult to get to space. So what can we do about it?
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Arianespace’s 19th Vega Mission to Orbit Airbus Defence and Space’s Pléiades Neo 4 Earth Observation Satellite, 4 Scientific Auxiliary Spacecraft

Arianespace’s upcoming Vega launch, scheduled for August 16, 2021, will orbit Pléiades Neo 4, the second very high-resolution satellite part of the new Airbus Defence and Space’s Earth Observation constellation. Vega Flight 19 (VV19) will also deploy four scientific spacecraft: three to the benefit of the European Space Agency (ESA)...
Huntsville, ALparabolicarc.com

NASA Awards $500,000 in Break the Ice Lunar Challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (NASA PR) — As NASA prepares to go to the Moon with the Artemis program, in-situ resource utilization is paramount, and there is no hotter commodity than water. To that effect, 13 teams from across the United States have won a share of a $500,000 prize in a competition that asked for ideas for digging and hauling icy Moon “dirt” – or regolith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy