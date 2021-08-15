Cancel
NFL

Bears vs Dolphins: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

Windy City Gridiron
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was a fun game yesterday for us Chicago Bears fans, because for one glorious afternoon the hype surrounding Justin Fields played out on Soldier Field for all to see. Sure he took a few series to get rolling, and there were some analysts/fans that were quick to jump on that fact on social media, but it was a heck of a drive to end of the first half to get the Bears on the board that got him and the Bears offense going. He then followed that up with a stellar third quarter that included plenty of wow plays.

Justin Fields
#Bears#Dolphins#American Football
