Bears vs Dolphins: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

That was a fun game yesterday for us Chicago Bears fans, because for one glorious afternoon the hype surrounding Justin Fields played out on Soldier Field for all to see. Sure he took a few series to get rolling, and there were some analysts/fans that were quick to jump on that fact on social media, but it was a heck of a drive to end of the first half to get the Bears on the board that got him and the Bears offense going. He then followed that up with a stellar third quarter that included plenty of wow plays.