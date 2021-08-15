Cancel
Military

Last Of US Embassy Personnel Out Of Afghanistan

By Jay Allen
deltadailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat sure didn’t take long. The US Military hopes to have all embassy personnel out of Afghanistan by this morning, as a. thousand additional troops are being sent in – bringing the number of authorized troops to six. thousand. Yesterday, Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country, joining his fellow. citizens...

