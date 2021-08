On what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 36th birthday, BJ The Chicago Kid pays tribute with a cover of the late rapper. Produced by Naz and The Ghoulie$, the Chi-Town singer covers “Double Up” off Nipsey’s Grammy-nominated album, Victory Lap. “I wanted to creatively honor my friend who not just uplifted so many with his music, but was an incredible man who meant the world to the industry as a whole. This is my way of working to continue his legacy through music”, said BJ. The Marathon forever continues.