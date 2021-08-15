Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Barriers of entry: Labor to face malicious attacks ahead of election

knoxvilletimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Delta strain extends Australia's lockdown, Scott Morrison is finally paying a political price for his Government's botched quarantine and vaccination policies. Morrison's approval rating drop of eight points puts the Prime Minister back into negative net approval territory, strengthening an already broad consensus that the next election will likely be delayed until the last possible moment.

www.knoxvilletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Rinehart
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Julia Gillard
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Clive Palmer
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Tanya Plibersek
Person
Kevin Rudd
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Tony Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#News Corp#Economy#Covid#Newspoll#Coalition#Labor#Ipcc#The Morrison Government#Kirribilli House#Fox News#Sky News Australia#West Australians#Wa#The Labour Party#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Australia
Related
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
California StateWashington Post

Democrats confront a nightmare scenario in California recall

Two very important things happened in the California recall election in recent weeks. First, the polls have moved closer to even, suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suddenly in real jeopardy of being recalled. And second, Newsom and the California Democratic Party have responded to that by doubling down...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Foreign Policyknoxvilletimes.com

Former official Nicholas Burns nominated as Ambassador to China

Veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns has been nominated as U.S. Ambassador to China. Burns is a retired foreign service officer and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and Greece. The post of ambassador has remained vacant since October, after former President Trump's choice, Terry Branstad, stepped down. WASHINGTON D.C.: Veteran diplomat Nicholas...
Congress & Courtsknoxvilletimes.com

US sanctions Russian operatives

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): The US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned Russian operatives and entities linked to the poisoning of opposition figure Aleksey Navalny. Navalny, one of Russia's most prominent opposition leaders had been poisoned in a nerve agent attack, and was sent to Germany for medical treatment....
Worldknoxvilletimes.com

Biden describes scenes of 'desperate people' in Afghanistan

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday described the images emerging out of Afghanistan as "gut-wrenching", showing people "acting out of sheer desperation," hoping to get out of the country following the Taliban's siege of Kabul. The Taliban entered the capital city on Sunday and...
Indiaknoxvilletimes.com

Pegasus probe among 11 demands raised by opposition parties

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leaders of 18 other political parties on Friday launched a strong attack on the Narendra Modi government accusing it of "destruction of economy" and demanded Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the use of Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs.7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of MSP to farmers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy