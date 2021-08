For the first time since he was a senior linebacker at Tennessee in 1979, Kevin Steele won’t be coaching football this fall. It’s an odd situation for the 63-year-old former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and a half-dozen other stops around college football and the NFL. Steele spends most days at his island home off the coast of South Carolina, the terms of his buyouts with Auburn and Tennessee making it financially unfeasible for him to take a full-time job this season.