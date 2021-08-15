Cancel
Waverly, NE

Starting with Murray at QB, Waverly believes it has the offense to match its stingy defense

By Luke Mullin
Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

The Waverly Vikings know they have some work to do. Last season, the Waverly defense was the best in Class B as the Vikings allowed just 4.3 points per game over their eight wins, including three shutouts. But, losses to Northwest and Elkhorn (twice) exposed that when teams can match up with the Vikings' physicality, Waverly didn't have the offensive firepower to slug out a win.

