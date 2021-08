Where were you on this August day 31 years ago when Garth Brooks released one of his most popular songs, ever?. You’re probably still singing Friends in Low Places. Once you hear it, the song stays stuck in that part of your brain for decades. It’s where all the other great songs and great times thrive in your memory. Cause we all “want to go to the place where the whiskey drowns and the beer chases (our) blues away.” That’s the spot. And we’re all OK because of this song.