Tim Bontemps Is Surprised That Kawhi Leonard Signed A 4-Year Deal With The Clippers: "The Expectation Was Kawhi Leonard Was Going To Sign A 1 + 1."
Kawhi Leonard has recently committed to the Los Angeles Clippers by signing a 4-year deal for $176.3 million. There is no question that this was a good move for Leonard, and it looks as though he will be a Clipper for the foreseeable future. There is no question that Kawhi Leonard is a superstar that warrants that kind of money. However, it seems as though Leonard's decision to lock up his future for the next few years surprised some analysts.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 1