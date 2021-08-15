Warren Seniors picnic planned Sept. 22
WARREN TWP. - The Warren Seniors picnic will be held at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Lion's Club Pavilion behind the municipal complex at 46 Mountain Blvd. Picnic-goers must be age 55 or older and a Warren resident. Tickets are $5 per person. The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers, meatballs, fried chicken, onion rings, french fries, watermelon, corn on the cob, potato salad, Cole slaw, lemonade and ice tea.
