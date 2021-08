Darvish (back) may not make his next scheduled start as he deals with back tightness, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Manager Jayce Tingler said Darvish didn't recover from Thursday's short start as quickly as they hoped. The righty hasn't been placed on the injured list, but that remains a possibility if he doesn't improve in the coming days. More information about Darvish's back and when he might pitch next should become clear in the coming days.