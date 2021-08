To reveal the most informative samples, most studies benefit from probabilistic approaches. In this post, I utilize an SVM based methodology rather than typical probabilistic models. As most of you know, Support Vector Machines(SVM) aims to find out the hyperplane in N-dimensional space that maximizes the distance between points of different classes. Take a look at Figure 1 which is a representation of data set that consists of only 2 features. SVM basically look at the side of the point to decide on the class of the sample. Similarly, the distance(margin) of the point to the hyperplane is a kind of measurement of the sample how strongly the sample belongs to the class. So, SVM remarks that sample 3 and 4 belongs to blue and red classes respectively with a higher probability compared to the sample 1 and 2.