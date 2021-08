I love a good romance like anyone else, but some of the best movies are about the love between friends. We need them now more than ever too, as some of us are just starting to see and hang out with friends for the first time in for-freakin'-ever. These are the best movies about friendships that come in all shapes and sizes—old friends, new friends, big groups, and inseparable pairs. As I was made to sing in Girl Scouts before I even had the wisdom to know what "old friends" meant: make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other's gold!