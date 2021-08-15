VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Pioneer tops Cass in opener; Logan, Caston begin season Tuesday

Defending state champion Pioneer was in control most of the way in a season opening match against Lewis Cass on Saturday.

The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class A to start the season, swept the Kings 25-17, 25-16, 25-12 in Royal Center.

Pioneer lost one of the best senior classes in program history to graduation, which included Olivia Brooke, Madison Blickenstaff and Mackenzie Walker from a team that went 30-3 and defeated Loogootee in four games to with the first state title in program history. But the Panthers have once again reloaded.

And as long as Hailey Cripe is on a team, the Panthers have a chance at winning a state championship. The Kansas Jayhawks softball recruit is right up there with Whitney Jennings as far as being one of the best three-sport girls athletes from Cass County.

“She’s such a competitor and she’s got such a high revving motor and such a drive," Pioneer coach Rod Nies said. "I called this out last year and I hope I’m right because that means we’ll be successful, but I said she’d be the most decorated Pioneer player ever — and I’m talking about with state honors and stuff like that — and I’m hoping she continues that success because if she continues than I know we’re continuing, especially with the girls sports.

“It’s one of those things where she’s a great athlete, great player and she makes everybody around her that much better. She pushes them to be their best.”

And it’s not just Cripe this year, the Panthers still have a lot of standouts in volleyball.

“You’ve got Borges, you’ve got Weisenburger, Kline, the youngest Blickenstaff can step up there,” Nies said. “Our DS’s and our ’beros should be top-notch with the seniors we have in there with Robinson, Morris and Novaski, those three seniors as far as ball-control, we should be really tough to score against when we finally get zeroed in on them. We’ve got some younger girls coming up too, the youngest Cripe, Weldy, we’ve got a lot of pieces.

“We have a lot of depth, probably from top to bottom one of the most talented teams I’ve ever had.”

The Panthers dressed 17 of their 23 total players for the varsity match. Nies said there will be a lot of competition to make the 14-player tournament roster and he’s wanting to give everyone a chance early on in the season.

Hailey Cripe had nine kills, six digs and two aces on Saturday. Sophomore Brooklyn Borges floored eight kills. Senior Mackenzie Robinson collected 12 digs and three aces. Sophomore Mackenzie Rogers, a transfer from Northwestern, dished out 17 assists to go with four kills and four aces. Senior Emma Novaski had nine digs and senior Carlie Morris added seven.

Looking ahead, Nies said the HNAC looks to be competitive this year. In sectional play Southwood was tough last year and has a talented incoming freshman class and Caston is continuing to improve and is a contender.

The Panthers remain in Class A in volleyball because they lost to Morgan Township in a regional final two years ago. They will be competing in Class 2A in football, girls basketball and softball.

Cass had its best volleyball team in years last year but lost four starters to graduation from a squad that went 17-14. The Kings ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday.

“I think it could have been a lot better but it wasn’t that bad. The last set was ugly, but we don’t have a full roster yet,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “So when the Cass County Tournament was not going to happen and then we decided to play, I was on the fence about wanting to play with half my roster. I’m glad we played. I got to get some girls in that might not normally play and see what we need to work on before we play Twin Lakes next week.

“I feel like we have one missing player that we’re waiting to have somebody develop into that position. If we can fill that one spot than I think we have a pretty good chance again this year. Obviously losing four starters being a key outside hitter and a libero and a setter, it’s tough for any team but I think that we have a pretty group team coming up.”

Sophomore Haley Miller floored six kills for the Kings and seniors Cana Jones and Kendal Johnson added three apiece. Jones collected 13 digs, senior Ashlee Lindley had seven and sophomore Maci Garland added five.

“Lewis Cass has a really nice team. Katie has done an excellent job,” Nies said. “They’re going to make some noise by the end of the season, I think. She graduated quite a few just like we did.”

Easter said it was tough to get her team ready on the first weekend of the season with only 10 days to get 10 practices in and she also had some players participate in the State Fair.

“I think that Dixie Wagoner has improved a lot over the summer. She’s one of the girls that hasn’t been able to play because of her 10 practices. I think that Abbey Hileman has improved, so I look for them to be big hitters this year as well,” Easter said of two Lewis Cass sophomores.

Pioneer hosts Rochester on Tuesday while Cass next travels to Twin Lakes on Thursday.

The following are season preview capsules for Logansport and Caston:

LOGANSPORT

The Berries had to miss the first weekend of the season due to being in quarantine for a bit and not having the required 10 practices in to be eligible to play in a match.

First-year coach Haleigh Toumine said the team had one player test positive for COVID-19, which required the entire team to go into quarantine. The rest of the players and coaching staff all tested negative and were able to return to practice last week. The Berries are set to host North Miami on Tuesday to open the season.

Toumine said the player that did test positive is eligible to return to practice this week but will need to get her 10 practices in to play. Toumine added the player is doing well.

“She’s good. We keep checking up on her and everything seems to be A-OK right now,” she said.

The Berries have a senior-led team for Toumine’s first season. They graduated four senior starters from last year’s 14-18 team.

“I have seven seniors this year coming back. That is awesome,” said Toumine. “But it’s definitely going to be a rebuilding year next year which I’m excited about, too, because I have a really good eighth grade team coming in.”

Several players return with varsity experience, including senior outside hitters Laine McLochlin and Ambria Gittings and senior setter Katey Hall. Seniors Justyce Rohrabaugh and Kassie See saw time at defensive specialist, as did senior Alicia Sutton at middle hitter. Halle Rennewanz is back out for the team and could see time at libero, Toumine said.

“I’m very excited to have them all back and playing together,” she added.

Junior middle hitter Berlyn Huff also returns with some varsity experience. Other juniors in the varsity mix include outside hitters Kendall Sweet and Finley Hettinger, setter Chloe Kelly, RS/MH Katrina Sejour and DS Kinzie Byrd. Sophomore DS/RS Corryn Overway is also in the mix for varsity time.

Toumine plans to play 14 players on the varsity to start the season. There are 24 girls total in the program.

Toumine is a 2012 LHS grad. She has coaching experience in the Logansport system and most recently in the Pioneer system, where she has coached club and school volleyball.

“I’m trying to incorporate a lot of the Pioneer ideas at the Logansport level,” she said. “Rod did it in 14 years, I’m hoping in the next 14 years to get that state title.”

Toumine added she’s looking to build up the club program at Logansport as well.

CASTON

The Comets have a talented group of girls athletes that are hoping to win more and more championships soon.

While volleyball is the third sport for most of them, coach Melinda Shultz said you would not have been able to tell that this summer with the hard work they put in. The Comets are looking to improve on their 12-17 record of a year ago.

Volleyball is the main sport for 5-10 senior outside hitter Maddi Smith, who is a reigning All-Loganland selection.

“She’s really turned into a great leader this year,” Shultz said.

Other returnees include senior MH Abby Williamson, sophomore OH/MH Isabel Scales and junior setter Delaney Lowry.

“Delaney Lowry has really improved a lot this year,” Shultz said. “She’s really put in some work in the offseason.”

Sophomore Annie Harsh will also be a setter. The Comets can run multiple rotations but as of now it’s looking like sophomore Addison Zimpleman will be the libero.

“She can see the court in incredible ways and just moves so well to the ball,” Shultz said.

The Comets also return junior DS Kinzie Mollenkopf, junior OH/RS Bailey Harness, sophomore MH Alexa Finke and sophomore DS Macee Hinderlider. Two players who will split time between varsity and JV are sophomore OH/MH Ali Paul and junior MH/RS Tayler Shafer.

“I really have high expectations for this season and group of athletes that we have,” Shultz said. “I’m impressed with what they’ve done so far and really excited to see what ends up happening with this season.”

Caston travels to Carroll on Tuesday to open the season. Carroll went 23-6 last season and edged Lewis Cass in five games to win a sectional title.

“I do think Carroll with be a really good opening match for us,” Shultz said.