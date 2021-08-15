Cancel
Environment

Another August Gem

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are starting the new work week right where the weekend left off, sunny & comfy. We are heading out the door to plenty of sunshine early Monday morning, so grab the sunglasses, and maybe the light coats once again, as we are sunny & in the low/mid 50s heading into work. By the afternoon, we'll keep the sunshine, with highs back in the upper 70s/lower 80s. Humidity might be a little more noticeable, but not unbearable as we begin the new week.

